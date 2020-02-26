Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,754 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. 157,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,479. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a twelve month low of $65.89 and a twelve month high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

