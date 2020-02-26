Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $12.93 on Wednesday, hitting $91.46. 545,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

In other news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $37,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $167,661.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,132 shares of company stock worth $3,895,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

