Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after buying an additional 1,315,152 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,073,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,532,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $264.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

