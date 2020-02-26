Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT):

2/26/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

2/26/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/21/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/21/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $133.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc.

1/2/2020 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. The company had a trading volume of 633,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,776. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $453,179. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

