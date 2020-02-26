Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.97) earnings per share.

ICPT has been the subject of several other reports. Svb Leerink raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 132,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 168,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $453,179. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

