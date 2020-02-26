Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.97) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $52,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $453,179 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

