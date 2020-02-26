InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 30th total of 211,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IHG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 552,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,182. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $71.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth $1,581,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

