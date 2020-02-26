International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.41% of International Paper worth $74,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Paper by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 92.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in International Paper by 73.1% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

