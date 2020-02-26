International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 992,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after buying an additional 208,937 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 871,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 777,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.56. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.