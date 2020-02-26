Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells $231,575.57 in Stock

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 4,962,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.70%.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

