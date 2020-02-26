InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) is Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. InterXion accounts for approximately 4.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of InterXion worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,564,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of InterXion by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,211,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after purchasing an additional 181,507 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INXN opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $102.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.