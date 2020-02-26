Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,060,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,999,000 after buying an additional 197,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 735,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,605. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.09.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

