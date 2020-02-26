Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intuit has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intuit to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Intuit stock traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

