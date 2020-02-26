Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $81,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,904. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $558.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

