Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $560.94. The stock had a trading volume of 45,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,904 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

