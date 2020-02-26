Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Down 53.0% in February

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the January 30th total of 502,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.35% of Inuvo worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 138,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,684. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.