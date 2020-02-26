Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 835.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,845,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,579 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,651 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,588 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,761,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after purchasing an additional 795,121 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

