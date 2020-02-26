Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,646,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $37,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 42,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 835,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,309. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

