Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) Stock Position Trimmed by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF comprises 2.3% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 12.26% of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GHII opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

