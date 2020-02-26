Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Senior (SNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Senior (LON: SNR) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/14/2020 – Senior had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/13/2020 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/4/2020 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 146 ($1.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37).

2/4/2020 – Senior was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 185 ($2.43).

2/3/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Senior had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Senior had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON SNR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 146.30 ($1.92). 703,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.20. Senior plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149.90 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of $611.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

