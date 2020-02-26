Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 26th (ATYM, BVIC, CCH, COA, CRDA, DGE, DLN, EDR, EXPN, FEVR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 26th:

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Get Atalaya Mining PLC alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,120 ($14.73) price target on the stock.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at VSA Capital.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR). The firm issued a sell rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price on the stock.

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.