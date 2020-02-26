Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Commscope (COMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ: COMM) recently:

2/25/2020 – Commscope had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Commscope had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CommScope reported decent fourth-quarter 2019 results, with the bottom line and the top line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is optimizing its excellent customer relationships and market position as telecom service providers continue to build their networks. The company is actively developing solutions to support the wireline and wireless network convergence for 5G deployment. The acquisition of ARRIS has allowed CommScope to benefit from the rapidly changing network and technology architectures with a unique set of complementary assets and capabilities. However, escalating operating expenses are likely to prove detrimental to margins and profitability. Lower return of capital remains another concern for the company. Lower sales volume to cable operators and carriers continue to take a toll on CommScope’s growth trajectory.”

2/21/2020 – Commscope was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

2/21/2020 – Commscope had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Commscope was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Commscope was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Commscope in the 4th quarter worth $3,645,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Commscope by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Commscope by 521.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Commscope by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

