Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CARREFOUR SA/S (CRRFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS: CRRFY) recently:

2/25/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/25/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

2/19/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

2/18/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

1/6/2020 – CARREFOUR SA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Shares of CARREFOUR SA/S stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 189,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,302. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARREFOUR SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.