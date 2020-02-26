Investors Buy High Volume of Fossil Group Call Options (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,096 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average volume of 899 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOSL. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $275.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.