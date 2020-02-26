Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $885.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.02575704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00213050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

