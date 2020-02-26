ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. ION has a market capitalization of $381,376.00 and $338.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ION has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007772 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001391 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,210,573 coins and its circulating supply is 12,310,573 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

