IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $59.11 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, IOST has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi and Koinex. IOST has a market cap of $59.11 million and $57.53 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00481172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.92 or 0.06159821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00062715 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026037 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011405 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitkub, CoinBene, DragonEX, Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx, BitMart, DDEX, GOPAX, CoinZest, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Coineal, ABCC, Livecoin, BitMax, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, BigONE, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, IDAX, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Zebpay and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

