IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $599.98 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $599.98 million and $15.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002465 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Binance, CoinFalcon and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.02501690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00211427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Huobi, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Coinone, Cobinhood, Exrates, Gate.io, FCoin, Ovis, Upbit, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.