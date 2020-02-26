Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

IOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $34.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,552,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

