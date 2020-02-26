Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 848,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,405. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 2.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

