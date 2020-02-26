Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 2,220,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,405. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

