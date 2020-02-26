Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,405. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.13.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,552,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

