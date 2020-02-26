IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CLSA lifted their price target on IQIYI to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, 86 Research lowered IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.48.

IQ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.91. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 21.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 121.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 13.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 186.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 160,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

