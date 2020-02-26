Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iqvia by 11.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.10. 57,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,286. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.84.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

