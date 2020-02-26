Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,078 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,281,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after purchasing an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 268,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.05. 254,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.