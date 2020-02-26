iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.72. 14,338,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

