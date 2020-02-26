iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

IJH traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

