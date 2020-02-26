iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after purchasing an additional 339,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,227. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

