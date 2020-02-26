iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

IUSB opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

