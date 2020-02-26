iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) Shares Acquired by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 190.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,101 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS EMGF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. 36,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

