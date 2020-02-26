iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 192.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.14. 1,297,556 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99.

