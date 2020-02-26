iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $109.16. 1,797,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.23. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $109.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

