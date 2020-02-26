iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Reduced by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,202 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 2.86% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $78,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 105.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.26. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

