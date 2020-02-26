iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after acquiring an additional 803,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,022,000 after acquiring an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,531,000 after acquiring an additional 246,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.53 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

