iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.90. 5,761,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,745,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

