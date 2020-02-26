iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,542,103 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 651.9% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after buying an additional 601,057 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 376,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 342,329 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,027. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.