iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 232,072 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $23,890,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

