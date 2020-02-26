iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $38.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

