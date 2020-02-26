iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,803 shares during the period. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. National Asset Management Inc. owned 10.01% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 133,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.06. 93,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

