IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 636,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of ISR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 329,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,042. IsoRay has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoRay during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IsoRay by 11.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 169,100 shares during the period.

IsoRay Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

